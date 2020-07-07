DC directs officials to remain vigilant during monsoon

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz soho has directed officers concerned to remain alert for tackling any emergency situation during upcoming monsoon rains.

According to details in a circular issued to relevant departments including Local government, public health engineering, works and services, irrigation, health, HESCO and others on Tuesday, the DC asked to ensure required arrangements to deal with any emergency during expected rainfall period so that lives and properties of the people could be saved.