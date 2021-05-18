UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Distributes Certificates Among Admin, Supervisory Officers Of Ramazan Bazaars

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

DC distributes certificates among admin, supervisory officers of Ramazan Bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali distributed commendation certificates among administrative and supervisory officers in recognition of their services for holding Ramazan Bazaars successfully.

In this connection, a formal ceremony was held on Tuesday in DC Office where ADCs Afifa Shajia, Muhammad Khalid, Khurram Pervaiz, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Faisal Sultan, Noman Ali, Zainul Abideen, Muhammad Haidar, Director Labour Malik Munawar Awan, Secretary DRTA Zameer Hussain, AOC Riaz Anjum and others were awarded certificates.

The Deputy Commissioner said that due to hard working of admin and supervisory officers, the consumers were provided quality items of daily use on discounted rates in Ramazan Bazaars.

He hoped that these officers would continue to serve the people with the same spirit and dedication in future also.

Related Topics

Same Muhammad Ali Labour

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

1 hour ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

1 hour ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

1 hour ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

1 hour ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

1 hour ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.