DC distributes certificates among admin, supervisory officers of Ramazan Bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali distributed commendation certificates among administrative and supervisory officers in recognition of their services for holding Ramazan Bazaars successfully.

In this connection, a formal ceremony was held on Tuesday in DC Office where ADCs Afifa Shajia, Muhammad Khalid, Khurram Pervaiz, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Faisal Sultan, Noman Ali, Zainul Abideen, Muhammad Haidar, Director Labour Malik Munawar Awan, Secretary DRTA Zameer Hussain, AOC Riaz Anjum and others were awarded certificates.

The Deputy Commissioner said that due to hard working of admin and supervisory officers, the consumers were provided quality items of daily use on discounted rates in Ramazan Bazaars.

He hoped that these officers would continue to serve the people with the same spirit and dedication in future also.