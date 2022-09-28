UrduPoint.com

DC, DPO Appraise Relief Activities Of Rescue1122 In Emergency Situations

September 28, 2022

DC, DPO appraise relief activities of Rescue1122 in emergency situations

Deputy Commissioner, Fahad Wazir and District Police Officer, Abdul Samad Khan on Wednesday appraised services of Rescue1122 in providing timely response in emergency situations especially in flood operations

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner, Fahad Wazir and District Police Officer, Abdul Samad Khan on Wednesday appraised services of Rescue1122 in providing timely response in emergency situations especially in flood operations.

They were briefed by District Emergency Officer Mohammad Saad Khan about working mechanism during emergency conditions.

They also visited various sections of Rescue1122 station and inspected different tools and equipment being used during relief activities.

On the occasion, they planted a sapling on the premises of Rescue1122 station Bajaur under Urban Forestation Program and urged Division Forest Officer Mohammad Ilyas to plant maximum saplings in government buildings, public places and educational institutes.

