DC, DPO Visit Sensitive Polling Stations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:18 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu along with District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq visited sensitive polling stations of the district to review security arrangements being made for the upcoming general elections
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that all arrangements have been finalized for the general elections as the polling material was being distributed among the presiding officers.
He said that 193 polling stations have been declared sensitive where CCTV cameras and extra force would be deployed to maintain law and order situation. He said that presiding officers have been given the task to reach their polling stations along with the polling material.
The DC maintained that campaign of candidates was being monitored strictly and action was being taken on violations of the election code of conduct.
DPO Rana Omer Farooq said that law violators would be treated with iron hands, adding that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace of the district during elections.
Later, the police hold a flag march at Jahanian to show preparedness for dealing with any emergency-like situation and to provide a sense of security to the masses.
