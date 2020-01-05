DC express his grave concern over new polio cases surfaced in Sindh

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has said that confirmation of the polio case surfaced in Sindh was matter of grave concern which need proper attention and strategy to eliminate.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the officers of education, Health, Revenue, Police, Social welfare, PPHI and other departments here on Sunday to review the arrangements were being taken for the upcoming five days long anti- polio drive to be kicked off from January 13 to 17 January 2020.

DC stressed the need to take all out efforts to eradicate Polio virus on war footing basis so that children could be protected from lethal disease triggering life long morbidity. Concerned officers assured the meeting for their full cooperation to make Polio vaccine campaign successful.