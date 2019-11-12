UrduPoint.com
DC Expresses Concern Over Increasing Polio Cases In Lakki

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner Jahangir Azam Wazir Tuesday showed concern that Lakki Marwat was the second district reporting highest number 14 of Polio cases and urged the officials concerned and parents to play role for eradication of the disease

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Jahangir Azam Wazir Tuesday showed concern that Lakki Marwat was the second district reporting highest number 14 of Polio cases and urged the officials concerned and parents to play role for eradication of the disease.

This he said this in a meeting regarding eradication of polio from Lakki Marwat and to make plan to cover 4826 refusal cases in district.

The DC stressed for 100 percent implementation of the refusals coverage. He was briefed that all the 14 polio cases were reported from Tehsil Naurang, so special focus would be given to all the UCs of this Tehsil.

The deputy commissioner directed all officials concerned to ensure their duties on daily basis and share the progress with his office.

The chair also convened district performance review committee meeting on November 12.

