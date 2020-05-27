DC for more operation against locusts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair Tuesday said that the district administration has carried out more than 60 operations in 40 days in Loni and Bachaabad areas of Kalachi Tehsil through the Agriculture Department.

No other district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has carried out such a large-scale emergency operation nor has it been cleared of such a large area as the relief and rescue operation carried out in our area for the prevention and possible rescue of locust.

A total of 1.2 billion has been distributed in Dera Ismail Khan so far under the Ehsaas Emergency Programme. The food department has so far procured 6,500 metric tonnes of wheat at the provincial wheat procurement center.

Our target is 50,000 metric tonnes and the people should prove that they are responsible citizens by fully implementing the precautionary measures against coronavirus.

He expressed these views while reviewing other arrangements including cleaning in Dera city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and meeting the esteemed area and journalists coming for Eid under SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair said that 1255 samples were sent to the local laboratory for prevention of coronavirus, out of which 1252 results have been received.

The laboratory is working in two shifts on a daily basis, while 88 infected persons are being treated in the laboratory on a daily basis.

He said, in 1255 localized corona cases, the results of 1114 people came back negative after the test, the corona test rate is higher in the affected people aged 31 to 40 years. Samples were obtained from 75 officials of the Dera High Court, out of which 4 employees were found to be corona positive and after proper treatment and precautionary measures, the results of these individuals were also negative. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair said that with the completion of the gamer changer project CEPC Road for the future, the distance between Dera Ismail Khan and Islamabad will be reduced and the journey of more than 5 hours will be reduced to only three hours.

An increase in economic activity will change the destiny of the region, he said, adding the provincial government has decided to procure new machinery for WASA to further improve the sanitation situation in Dera city and its suburbs.

Soon new sanitation machinery will be provided to WASA which will further improve the sanitation situation in the city, the DC concluded.