DC For Strict Action Against Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC for strict action against profiteers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir directed the price magistrates to launch strict action against profiteers during the holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing a meeting of price magistrate and traders here on Tuesday, she said that those involved in profiteering and hoarding would be dealt with an iron hand.

She warned that price magistrate would be responsible for dearness in their respective areas, if they failed to control overcharging.

The DC ordered to sell sugar at controlled rate in the market.

Naila Baqir appealed to the grocers to sell commodities at controlled rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

