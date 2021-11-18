DC for tighten the noose against profiteers

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khizer Iqbal along with officials visited fruit and vegetables market on Thursday afternoon to monitor auction process in order to prevent price hike

The Deputy Commissioner also checked quality of fruit and vegetables during the visit. He directed fruit sellers and commission agents to ensure auction of only good quality vegetables and fruits. He asked price control magistrates to keep vigil on demand of supply of these items at the market and also monitor quality of fruits.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure sale of commodities on controlled rates in order to facilitate masses. He directed the market administration to improve cleanliness arrangements at the market. He also said on that occasion that incumbent government was taking all possible measures to control price hike.

He said that chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strictly directed to all district administrators to control inflation by monitoring auction of vegetable and fruit markets on daily basis.