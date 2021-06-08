DC for timely completion of ongoing development schemes in Nawabshah

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Tuesday visited different areas to review the ongoing development schemes being carried out by the District Council Nawabshah

He directed engineers concerned to speed up the work and complete them in the stipulated period in order to provide relief to the general public.

The deputy commissioner said the provision of facilities to the public was the top priority of district administration.