DC For Timely Completion Of Ongoing Development Schemes In Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Tuesday visited different areas to review the ongoing development schemes being carried out by the District Council Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Tuesday visited different areas to review the ongoing development schemes being carried out by the District Council Nawabshah.

He directed engineers concerned to speed up the work and complete them in the stipulated period in order to provide relief to the general public.

The deputy commissioner said the provision of facilities to the public was the top priority of district administration.

More Stories From Pakistan

