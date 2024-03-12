Open Menu

DC Haripur Imposes Section 144 Against The Gathering During Examination

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DC Haripur imposes section 144 against the gathering during examination

HARiPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad on Tuesday has enforced a strict ban on all gatherings within a 200-yard radius of several educational institutions' examination centers in Haripur under section 144.

In an effort to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations, the ban implemented under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, encompasses educational institutions including Fauji Foundation Model School, Wapda Cadet College, and Hazara school and College.

The ban effective from March 26, 2024, until April 16, 2024, this measure aims to maintain an atmosphere conducive to examination integrity. Violators of this directive will face legal repercussions under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Local police have been duly authorized to initiate legal proceedings against any individuals found in breach of this order.

