DC Haripur Imposes Section 144 Against The Gathering During Examination
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
HARiPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad on Tuesday has enforced a strict ban on all gatherings within a 200-yard radius of several educational institutions' examination centers in Haripur under section 144.
In an effort to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations, the ban implemented under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, encompasses educational institutions including Fauji Foundation Model School, Wapda Cadet College, and Hazara school and College.
The ban effective from March 26, 2024, until April 16, 2024, this measure aims to maintain an atmosphere conducive to examination integrity. Violators of this directive will face legal repercussions under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Local police have been duly authorized to initiate legal proceedings against any individuals found in breach of this order.
Recent Stories
Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FC Balochistan, MPCL distribute ration among 180 needy people10 minutes ago
-
‘FESCO ensuring safe working environment for line staff’10 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat pays visit to different Police Stations10 minutes ago
-
IWMB commences inspection for Parakeet Ownership Registration in ICT20 minutes ago
-
Gates for entry and exit of Umrah pilgrims allocated at Grand Mosque during Ramzan20 minutes ago
-
7,800 fine tickets issued to motorcyclists without helmets29 minutes ago
-
Provision of free CML cancer medicines started to patients in Civil Hospital: Secretary Health29 minutes ago
-
Resumption of Health Card Plus announced for Free Medical Facilities in KP Hospitals29 minutes ago
-
Man gets life imprisonment in girl murder case29 minutes ago
-
PR DS holds open court for redressal of employees complaints29 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against illegal LPG stations, price hike; three arrested30 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of part II of ADA regular, external Annual Exam 202239 minutes ago