DC holds open court to redress public grievances

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh had arranged an open court at Dijkot to redress public grievances especially relating to revenue department.

He heard a number of public complaints and issued on-the-spot orders for redressal of the same on urgent basis.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that two-day Revenue Katchery was arranged at the start of every month so that people's problems relating to revenue department could be resolved.

On this occasion, he received complaints regarding roof repair of passenger cabin, encroachment, Fesco, etc and assured the complainants that the administration was active to resolve their problems.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Umar Maqbool and others were also present.