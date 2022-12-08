UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Nutrition Week

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahrukh Niazi has said health of mother and child is of prime importance for a healthy society.

To make health and nutrition awareness week a success in Punjab, the health department should take measures to deliver an effective message to people.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the nutrition week at the Primary Health Center here on Thursday.

CEO Health Dr Khalid Javed, DO Health Dr Muhammad Tariq, Dr Zahid Randhawa, District Coordinator for National Programme Dr Naveed Haider, Monitoring Officer Mumtaz Butt, In-charge BHU Chandu-wal Dr Muhammed Awais Joya and others were also present.

The DC said teams of the health department should go door to door to raise awareness aboutnutritional plan so that the diseases regarding nutritional deficiency couldbe eliminated.

