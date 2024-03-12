Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Sasta Bazar For Facilitating People In Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan Muneer Ahmed on Tuesday inaugurated Sasta Bazar for giving subsidy on edible items to people in the Holy month of Ramazan on Tuesday

Deputy Commissioner said that measures were being taken to provide maximum facilities to people in the month of Ramadan saying that therefore, Sasta Bazaar was installed in the area with the aim to decrease difficulties of people.

He also urged traders association and traders to cooperate with administration to ensure price control of items so that goods would be available at affordable price in the Sasta Bazar.

