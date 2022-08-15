UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Anti-dengue Measures

Published August 15, 2022

An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing currently, under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing currently, under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umar Sher Chatta visited Union Council (UC)-80 Sanda on Monday and inspected anti-dengue arrangements. He instructed the house-owners about dengue prevention measures. He inspected the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad, deputed on the field duty in the area.

All departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, he said.

He also inspected under-construction commercial buildings and workshops of the area. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

He said that four dengue cases had been reported during the last 24 hours and dengue larvae had been eliminated at 435 points. Around 262 warning notices had also been served over violation of anti-dengue laws. The DC said that 2,225 FIRs had also been registered in 2022 over violation of dengue prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs).

