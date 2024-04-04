DC Inspects Medical Facilities At DHQ Lakki Marwat
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Rahmat Ali on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and took stock of medical facilities.
During the visit, the emergency ward and outpatient department (OPD) were inspected, and all facilities were assessed.
He also interacted with patients to ensure that they were not facing any issues and assured them that all possible measures would be taken for the provision of the best medical facilities.
Moreover, the DC also checked the attendance of doctors and other staff, issuing directives for taking action against those found absent without valid reason.
He emphasized the presence of doctors, nurses, and health technicians to provide healthcare services to people in a smooth manner.
He also checked the availability of medicines in the hospital's stores and underlined the need to ensure public access to government medicines.
He also inspected cleanliness to ensure a clean and healthy environment for patients.
