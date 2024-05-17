DC Kaleemullah Reviews Works Of Duki To Chamalang Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Duki Kaleemullah Kakar on Friday reviewed works of Duki to Chamalang road and directed to complete the project soon with standard for facilitating people in the area
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Duki Kaleemullah Kakar on Friday reviewed works of Duki to Chamalang road and directed to complete the project soon with standard for facilitating people in the area.
The Deputy Commissioner was briefed about progress works of the road. The DC Kaleemullah Kakar said that Duki to Chamalang road was the biggest project of the district and this road was very important because of Chamalang coal.
Roads are also the basic need of the people and the construction of roads will bring development and prosperity because the agricultural products of the area also reach the markets in time with the construction of roads and travel facilities will be available to the public, he said.
He said that the speed of work on the under-construction road should be completed in a fast and standard manner within the stipulated time so that the public could benefit from it.
Substandard work and delaying will not be tolerated, he warned adding that non-standard materials would not be allowed to be used in the development works and action to be taken against the contractor and the officers of the relevant department for sub-standard constructions.
Recent Stories
Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah for Hajj ..
Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolleys passing through canal emban ..
Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP
Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in Attock
Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship title
PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for export sector industries
Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from Bahrain to Kalam
PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress
Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship
E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar District Hospital
Ex-WADA chief Pound says 'disgusted' by USADA 'lies' over China cases
King Charles III to attend D-Day anniversary in France: palace
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah for Hajj pilgrims3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolleys passing through canal embankments3 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP1 minute ago
-
Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in Attock3 minutes ago
-
PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for export sector industries7 minutes ago
-
Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from Bahrain to Kalam14 minutes ago
-
E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar District Hospital14 minutes ago
-
SFERP team visits Water Supply schemes in Mirpurkhas district5 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eliminate dengue: DC5 minutes ago
-
25 illegal buildings sealed under CDA anti-encroachment operation5 minutes ago
-
Rs 844.8m fine imposed on 8117 power pilferers in 251 days2 minutes ago
-
DIG appreciates performance of outgoing SSP Hyderabad28 minutes ago