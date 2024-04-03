DC Karak imposes ban on fire crackers

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Karak Mujibur Rahman Wednesday imposed a ban on the use and sale of Chinese and other firecrackers (firecrackers) across the district under Section 144 of the Penal Code for 15 days immediately.

Those who violate this order, action will be taken under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. This was announced officially here.