DC Karak Takes Notice Of Hike In Flour Prices

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Ali Khan Sunday took notice of hike in the prices of flour and called an emergency meeting with officials of all the concerned quarters attended.

DC Karak on this occasion warned all those to make hike in the prices of flour across the district and directed the officials concerned to take immediate step so that the selling of flour and its availability would be ensured to the general public without any hardship.

DC Karak on the occasion underlined the need to ensure the flour in the district on need basis and action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers who made an artificial shortage of the flour in the district.

The meeting was told that government action was triggered by a flour crisis in Karak district in the wake of concerns over the possible spread of the Corona virus. Karak District's wheat quota contains 4224 bags of 20 kgs which would be insufficient for the demand of the district Karak.

The district usually receives 8000 bags of 20kgs of flour from Punjab but the last three days have not been coming back from Punjab which has led to more flour crises in Karak. DC Karak set new rates of flour in all three sub-divisions. In Tehsil Karak, 20kgs of local fine flour cost Rs. 1,000 and Punjab fine flour cost Rs. 1,000. Besides, the price of 20kgs of local fine flour at Tehsils Banda Dawood Shah and Takht Nasrati was fixed at Rs. 1000. Deputy Commissioner Karak directed district food controller Karak to set up a sales point for government flour at Jatari Ismail Khel and Sordag.

Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan directed the Assistant Commissioner to control the prices of basic necessities in all the markets on a daily basis and strict legal action should be taken against the violators.

