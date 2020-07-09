UrduPoint.com
DC Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb Pays Rich Tributes To Front Line Workers

DC Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb pays rich tributes to front line workers

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb Thursday said that front line workers fighting against Corona are our heroes and their services could never be forgotten.

He said this in his office after completing 100 days of determination against Corona virus. Distributed certificates of appreciation to the officers and staff of all the institutions and paid tributes to them. Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shehzad, Assistant Commissioner Tribal Sub Division Sajjad Hussain and Additional ACs Lakki Marwat and Noring Najibullah and Aminullah were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner distributed certificates of appreciation to the volunteers of Health Department, TMS, Rescue 1122, Media, PTI Tiger Force and Al-Khidmat Foundation, Police, Pakistan Army, Intelligence Agencies, District Administration and Revenue Department officials and officers.

He paid rich tributes to the services of the front line workers and said that all departments and agencies have worked hard and diligently against the coronavirus and that is why the number of coronavirus patients has come down drastically. The Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb also presented certificates of appreciation to Col. Shafiqul Rehman and DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisarani by the district administration and commended the services of police and Pakistan Army against Corona virus. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb said that front line workers are our heroes, thanks to them, and expressed the hope that we would soon be able with the grace of Almighty Allah to eradicate this virus.

