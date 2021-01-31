UrduPoint.com
DC Lays Foundation Stone Of RHC At Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 12:30 PM

DC lays foundation stone of RHC at Khanewal

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi alongwith Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Akram Niazi laid the foundation stone of Rural Health Centre (RHC) at Chak 78/15-L to provide health facilities to masses at their door steps.

The 30 bedded hospital will be built at a cost of Rs 150.5 million within 22 months time period.

Over one lac population of the area will get benefit from the hospital concerned.

Speaking the ceremony, MPA Faisal Akram Niazi said that the incumbent government believed in practical work instead of claims.

He said that this area was kept neglected in the past. He announced more uplift projects for PP-209 constituency.

DC said that the building department was directed to complete the project concerned within given time period.

He said that there would be no need of people of this area to go to other hospitals after functioning of the hospital.

XEN building Majid Chughtai briefed DC and MPA about the project.

