French Water Project Phase-II to provide clean drinking water to over 600,000 citizens: WASA MD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 09:22 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema said that the ongoing French Surface Water Treatment Plant Project Phase-II would prove to be a revolutionary initiative in public welfare by providing clean drinking water to more than 600,000 people of Faisalabad.
He expressed these views during his visit to the project site where he reviewed the pace of construction work and directed the contractors to strictly follow the agreed timelines for ensuring completion of all construction activities within stipulated schedule.
He said that the project having a daily capacity of 25 million gallons was a major step towards catering drinking water needs to the city residents.
He said that completion of Phase-II would ensure clean water supply to eastern localities of Faisalabad including Ahmad Nagar, Rachna Town, Elahi Abad as well as densely populated areas along Jaranwala Road and Satiana Road where potable water was previously unavailable.
He said that the mega project was expected to be completed by September 2027 after which a significant improvement would be seen in water supply system of Faisalabad’s eastern side.
He said that WASA was utilizing all available resources to meet basic need of clean drinking water and French Project Phase-II was a key part of these efforts.
