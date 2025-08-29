Open Menu

French Water Project Phase-II To Provide Clean Drinking Water To Over 600,000 Citizens: WASA MD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 09:22 PM

French Water Project Phase-II to provide clean drinking water to over 600,000 citizens: WASA MD

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema said that the ongoing French Surface Water Treatment Plant Project Phase-II would prove to be a revolutionary initiative in public welfare by providing clean drinking water to more than 600,000 people of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema said that the ongoing French Surface Water Treatment Plant Project Phase-II would prove to be a revolutionary initiative in public welfare by providing clean drinking water to more than 600,000 people of Faisalabad.

He expressed these views during his visit to the project site where he reviewed the pace of construction work and directed the contractors to strictly follow the agreed timelines for ensuring completion of all construction activities within stipulated schedule.

He said that the project having a daily capacity of 25 million gallons was a major step towards catering drinking water needs to the city residents.

He said that completion of Phase-II would ensure clean water supply to eastern localities of Faisalabad including Ahmad Nagar, Rachna Town, Elahi Abad as well as densely populated areas along Jaranwala Road and Satiana Road where potable water was previously unavailable.

He said that the mega project was expected to be completed by September 2027 after which a significant improvement would be seen in water supply system of Faisalabad’s eastern side.

He said that WASA was utilizing all available resources to meet basic need of clean drinking water and French Project Phase-II was a key part of these efforts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, R ..

PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, Rastelli surgeries

15 seconds ago
 DC Matiari inspects Indus embankments, assures sit ..

DC Matiari inspects Indus embankments, assures situation fully under control

16 seconds ago
 UN delegation calls on KP CM, discuss future coope ..

UN delegation calls on KP CM, discuss future cooperation

7 minutes ago
 PCAA’s Shees Syed makes history for Pakistan

PCAA’s Shees Syed makes history for Pakistan

17 seconds ago
 French Water Project Phase-II to provide clean dri ..

French Water Project Phase-II to provide clean drinking water to over 600,000 ci ..

22 seconds ago
 Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues ..

Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues at district level

18 minutes ago
Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emerg ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emergency flood relief for Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 DIKhan police arrest 13 suspects, narcotics seized

DIKhan police arrest 13 suspects, narcotics seized

18 minutes ago
 RDA launches operation against dengue hotspots and ..

RDA launches operation against dengue hotspots and encroachments

18 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, s ..

Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Powe ..

30 minutes ago
 Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over ..

Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor

30 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business