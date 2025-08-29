PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, Rastelli surgeries

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in collaboration with Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation and a visiting team of pediatric surgeons from Vietnam successfully performed 14 complex life-saving heart surgeries on children including two Afghan patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in collaboration with Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation and a visiting team of pediatric surgeons from Vietnam successfully performed 14 complex life-saving heart surgeries on children including two Afghan patients.

According to PIC spokesperson, Riffat Anjum, it is first time that advanced procedures like Fontan and Rastelli surgeries were introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The surgeries were carried out during a five-day specialized training workshop. Speaking at the closing ceremony, Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, Head of Pediatric Cardiology at PIC said that “This collaboration not only gave new life to 14 children but also introduced advanced surgeries that will greatly improve the quality of life for children suffering from congenital heart defects, especially those living with cyanosis (‘blue baby syndrome’).

Our goal is to strengthen pediatric cardiac care in Pakistan and provide our doctors opportunities to work with international experts.”

Vietnamese Pediatric Surgeon Prof Dr Cao Dang Khang expressing his gratitude saying that “We love the people of Pakistan. This joint effort is a fine example of cooperation in providing advanced healthcare facilities to children. Together, our countries can do much more to restore the health of underprivileged children.”

The successful operations were performed by a joint team comprising Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, HoD Pediatric Cardiology PIC, Assistant Prof Dr Mujeeb Ur Rehman and visiting experts from University Medical Center, Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam including Prof Dr Cao Dang Khang, Dr Hoang Quoc Trung, and Dr Le Hoang Anh.