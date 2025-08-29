Open Menu

PIC Doctor, Vietnamese Surgeons Performs Fontan, Rastelli Surgeries

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 09:22 PM

PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, Rastelli surgeries

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in collaboration with Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation and a visiting team of pediatric surgeons from Vietnam successfully performed 14 complex life-saving heart surgeries on children including two Afghan patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in collaboration with Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation and a visiting team of pediatric surgeons from Vietnam successfully performed 14 complex life-saving heart surgeries on children including two Afghan patients.

According to PIC spokesperson, Riffat Anjum, it is first time that advanced procedures like Fontan and Rastelli surgeries were introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The surgeries were carried out during a five-day specialized training workshop. Speaking at the closing ceremony, Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, Head of Pediatric Cardiology at PIC said that “This collaboration not only gave new life to 14 children but also introduced advanced surgeries that will greatly improve the quality of life for children suffering from congenital heart defects, especially those living with cyanosis (‘blue baby syndrome’).

Our goal is to strengthen pediatric cardiac care in Pakistan and provide our doctors opportunities to work with international experts.”

Vietnamese Pediatric Surgeon Prof Dr Cao Dang Khang expressing his gratitude saying that “We love the people of Pakistan. This joint effort is a fine example of cooperation in providing advanced healthcare facilities to children. Together, our countries can do much more to restore the health of underprivileged children.”

The successful operations were performed by a joint team comprising Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, HoD Pediatric Cardiology PIC, Assistant Prof Dr Mujeeb Ur Rehman and visiting experts from University Medical Center, Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam including Prof Dr Cao Dang Khang, Dr Hoang Quoc Trung, and Dr Le Hoang Anh.

Recent Stories

PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, R ..

PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, Rastelli surgeries

44 seconds ago
 DC Matiari inspects Indus embankments, assures sit ..

DC Matiari inspects Indus embankments, assures situation fully under control

45 seconds ago
 UN delegation calls on KP CM, discuss future coope ..

UN delegation calls on KP CM, discuss future cooperation

8 minutes ago
 PCAA’s Shees Syed makes history for Pakistan

PCAA’s Shees Syed makes history for Pakistan

46 seconds ago
 French Water Project Phase-II to provide clean dri ..

French Water Project Phase-II to provide clean drinking water to over 600,000 ci ..

51 seconds ago
 Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues ..

Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues at district level

19 minutes ago
Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emerg ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emergency flood relief for Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 DIKhan police arrest 13 suspects, narcotics seized

DIKhan police arrest 13 suspects, narcotics seized

19 minutes ago
 RDA launches operation against dengue hotspots and ..

RDA launches operation against dengue hotspots and encroachments

19 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, s ..

Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Powe ..

31 minutes ago
 Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over ..

Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor

31 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Education