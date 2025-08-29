PIC Doctor, Vietnamese Surgeons Performs Fontan, Rastelli Surgeries
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 09:22 PM
Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in collaboration with Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation and a visiting team of pediatric surgeons from Vietnam successfully performed 14 complex life-saving heart surgeries on children including two Afghan patients
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in collaboration with Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation and a visiting team of pediatric surgeons from Vietnam successfully performed 14 complex life-saving heart surgeries on children including two Afghan patients.
According to PIC spokesperson, Riffat Anjum, it is first time that advanced procedures like Fontan and Rastelli surgeries were introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The surgeries were carried out during a five-day specialized training workshop. Speaking at the closing ceremony, Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, Head of Pediatric Cardiology at PIC said that “This collaboration not only gave new life to 14 children but also introduced advanced surgeries that will greatly improve the quality of life for children suffering from congenital heart defects, especially those living with cyanosis (‘blue baby syndrome’).
Our goal is to strengthen pediatric cardiac care in Pakistan and provide our doctors opportunities to work with international experts.”
Vietnamese Pediatric Surgeon Prof Dr Cao Dang Khang expressing his gratitude saying that “We love the people of Pakistan. This joint effort is a fine example of cooperation in providing advanced healthcare facilities to children. Together, our countries can do much more to restore the health of underprivileged children.”
The successful operations were performed by a joint team comprising Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, HoD Pediatric Cardiology PIC, Assistant Prof Dr Mujeeb Ur Rehman and visiting experts from University Medical Center, Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam including Prof Dr Cao Dang Khang, Dr Hoang Quoc Trung, and Dr Le Hoang Anh.
Recent Stories
PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, Rastelli surgeries
DC Matiari inspects Indus embankments, assures situation fully under control
UN delegation calls on KP CM, discuss future cooperation
PCAA’s Shees Syed makes history for Pakistan
French Water Project Phase-II to provide clean drinking water to over 600,000 ci ..
Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues at district level
Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emergency flood relief for Pakistan
DIKhan police arrest 13 suspects, narcotics seized
RDA launches operation against dengue hotspots and encroachments
Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Powe ..
Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor
Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House
More Stories From Education
-
PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, Rastelli surgeries44 seconds ago
-
AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme concludes at Hailey College31 minutes ago
-
Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board3 days ago
-
FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results6 days ago
-
Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU7 days ago
-
Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: Chairman HEC7 days ago
-
The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the PPSC9 days ago
-
BISE Multan unveil 52% 9th class result, commissioner congratulates students9 days ago
-
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha (BISE) Sargodha to announce 9th class result ..10 days ago
-
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy10 days ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood threat11 days ago
-
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission14 days ago