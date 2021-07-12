UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Opens Vaccination Center At Jamia Naeemia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

DC opens vaccination center at Jamia Naeemia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration has set up vaccination centre at Jamia Naeemia, Garhi Shahu to vaccinate madrasa students, teachers and other staff.

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Monday inaugurated the facility and lauded the standard of arrangements at the facility.

Addressing the students, the DC said that administration was making all out efforts to normalize life at the earliest, adding that around 100 vaccination centers were established in the city, out of which, 15 vaccination centers were permanent.

He advised the students to strictly observe corona preventive measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs), and also cooperate with the administration and law enforcing agencies in this regard.

He appealed to the public to get themselves vaccinated as preventionwas the only solution to safety from pandemic.

Related Topics

Malik Riaz All From

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

36 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

53 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

1 hour ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

2 hours ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.