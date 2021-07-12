DC opens vaccination center at Jamia Naeemia

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration has set up vaccination centre at Jamia Naeemia, Garhi Shahu to vaccinate madrasa students, teachers and other staff.

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Monday inaugurated the facility and lauded the standard of arrangements at the facility.

Addressing the students, the DC said that administration was making all out efforts to normalize life at the earliest, adding that around 100 vaccination centers were established in the city, out of which, 15 vaccination centers were permanent.

He advised the students to strictly observe corona preventive measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs), and also cooperate with the administration and law enforcing agencies in this regard.

He appealed to the public to get themselves vaccinated as preventionwas the only solution to safety from pandemic.