DC orders to ensure sale of flour at fixed rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt ® Anwar Ul Haq has directed the officials of district administration to ensure the availability of flour at government fixed prices.

During his visit to different areas of the city to review situation of flour and its availability in markets, he said the Punjab government had fixed the price of 20-kg flour bag at Rs 860. No one would be allowed to sell overpriced flour, he added.

The DC directed the price magistrates to conduct visit of markets on daily basis for ensuring the provision of essential items to masses at fixed rates and that any undue hike in the prices of essential edibles would not be tolerated.

He said heavy fines would be imposed on hoarders and profiteers and they would be sent behind the bars.

"I will myself monitor the steps being taken for ensuring the sale of flour on fixed rates, adding no one would be allowed to exploit the masses ," he said.