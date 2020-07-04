DC orders to remain alert for coping flood threat

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jaffarabad Abdul Razzaq Khajak chaired a meeting to review precautionary measures in view of the threat of monsoon rains and possible floods on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jaffarabad Abdul Razzaq Khajak chaired a meeting to review precautionary measures in view of the threat of monsoon rains and possible floods on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Usta Muhammad Arshad Jamali, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Saleem Domki, officers of Irrigation Department, Public Health Engineering, Building and Road (B&R), and Agriculture official attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Abdul Razzaq Khajak said that security measures should be finalized in view of possible floods and monsoon rains in Jaffarabad district, saying that the Municipal Committee, MMD, Irrigation, and B&R machinery should be kept on high alert.

The Public Health Engineer (PHE) department must also take steps to provide clean drinking water to the people in case of any emergency so that people would not be faced in view of flood in the areas.

Deputy Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioner Jhatpat and Assistant Commissioner Usta Muhammad to ensure arrangements at different places in their respective tehsils in order to control unexpected situations.

He also instructed the health department to take immediate action to replenish the stock of medicines and keep its staff alert and holidays of staff of all departments have been canceled.

The DC directed the officers of the Livestock Sector to take measures for vaccination of cattle while police personnel would also be on high alert these days. In addition, PDMA was also informed in writing for the delivery of machinery and food.

He ordered the Irrigation Department to visit different cities for strengthening the embankments and canals built to protect the public from flood waters so that at least the property of the people would not be damaged.

All the officers should perform their duties honestly to ensure saving the lives of people and their property in the area, he added.