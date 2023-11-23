DC pays surprise visits to hospital, school in Kabirwala

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Thursday paid surprise visits to THQ hospital and Kabirwala Public School (KPS and underlined the need for capacity building of paramedics, nurses, and school teachers to impart basic facilities in health and education sectors to the people in an efficient way.

Accompanying Assistant Commissioner Mohsin Alam and other officials, DC took a round of different wards, OPD, and emergency and expressed satisfaction over the service delivery and facilities available.

He also witnessed a training session for Lady Health Visitors (LHVs) capacity building and observed that the provincial government’s investment in training of officials would further improve service delivery.

Later, DC visited Kabirwala Public School where he witnessed classrooms operational with teachers busy delivering lectures.

He mingled with students and asked them questions.

He said that different initiatives would be taken at Kabirwala Public School to bring it at par with Khanewal Public School.

