DC Reviews Arrangements At MRC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

DC reviews arrangements at MRC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited Model Registration Center (MRC) here on Friday and reviewed the arrangements regarding coronavirus SOPs in the center.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Meer Muhammad Nawaz and Sub-Registrar Rural, Malik Ijaz were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said that social distancing should be ensured among the citizens coming for transfer of properties, registration of other documents and directed that all the complainants and staff must use face masks.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of the core members of the District Peace Committee, the Deputy Commissioner said that the role of religious scholars was important in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere of law and order in the society.

Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration was always ready to cooperate with them, in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Hafiz Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, Ayub Opal, Mufti Kifayatullah Shakir and Pir Ghulam Hussain were also present in the meeting.

