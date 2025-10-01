DC Reviews Joint Survey Teams’ Performance
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 08:47 PM
Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sandhu visited flood-affected areas on Tuesday to review the condition of affected families and inspect the performance of joint survey teams deployed at various locations
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sandhu visited flood-affected areas on Tuesday to review the condition of affected families and inspect the performance of joint survey teams deployed at various locations.
During the visit, the DC received detailed briefings from survey team members and directed them to ensure transparency and accuracy in recording the losses of affected families so that no deserving individual is deprived of government assistance.
He said that, in line with the directives of the Punjab government, compensation for flood victims was a top priority and the district administration was utilizing all available resources for relief and rehabilitation.
The Deputy Commissioner also met citizens and farmers in flood-hit localities, listened to their concerns, and assured them that full compensation would be provided for their losses. He emphasized that the district administration was actively present in the field and would not leave the people alone in this difficult time.
Sandhu further instructed the staff to complete the survey process at the earliest while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and honesty. He reaffirmed that providing relief and ensuring rehabilitation for flood-affected families remained the foremost priority of the Punjab government.
Recent Stories
SUPARCO announces nationwide celebrations of World Space Week 2025
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to honour position-holding students
DC reviews joint survey teams’ performance
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of M-6 Motorway
MoIP conducts e-balloting to allocate 40,000 electric two-wheelers among applica ..
Community policing through sports key to social harmony: DIG Tariq
One killed in Karachi traffic mishap
Arthropods responsible for 50pcdiseases: experts
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) holds Annual General Meeting
Over 60,846 citizens register as Civil Defence volunteers in Punjab
Former press minister’s residence burgled; jewellery, cash stolen
Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO announces nationwide celebrations of World Space Week 20253 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to honour position-holding students3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews joint survey teams’ performance3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of M-6 Motorway3 minutes ago
-
Community policing through sports key to social harmony: DIG Tariq3 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi traffic mishap11 minutes ago
-
Arthropods responsible for 50pcdiseases: experts11 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) holds Annual General Meeting11 minutes ago
-
Over 60,846 citizens register as Civil Defence volunteers in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Former press minister’s residence burgled; jewellery, cash stolen11 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA1 hour ago
-
Public trust key to policing: CPO1 hour ago