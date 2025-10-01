DC reviews joint survey teams’ performance

Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sandhu visited flood-affected areas on Tuesday to review the condition of affected families and inspect the performance of joint survey teams deployed at various locations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sandhu visited flood-affected areas on Tuesday to review the condition of affected families and inspect the performance of joint survey teams deployed at various locations.

During the visit, the DC received detailed briefings from survey team members and directed them to ensure transparency and accuracy in recording the losses of affected families so that no deserving individual is deprived of government assistance.

He said that, in line with the directives of the Punjab government, compensation for flood victims was a top priority and the district administration was utilizing all available resources for relief and rehabilitation.

The Deputy Commissioner also met citizens and farmers in flood-hit localities, listened to their concerns, and assured them that full compensation would be provided for their losses. He emphasized that the district administration was actively present in the field and would not leave the people alone in this difficult time.

Sandhu further instructed the staff to complete the survey process at the earliest while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and honesty. He reaffirmed that providing relief and ensuring rehabilitation for flood-affected families remained the foremost priority of the Punjab government.