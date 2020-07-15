UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Locust Attack Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:35 PM

DC reviews locust attack situation

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday held a meeting at his office, to review the locust situation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday held a meeting at his office, to review the locust situation. The meeting was attended by relevant officials.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed regarding the steps taken to offset the impending locust attack.

An official of Agriculture Department, Mushtaq Soomro said they were conducting surveys of areas where locust is breeding and those that could fall vulnerable to its attack. He said they have adequate amount of pesticides available for the purpose. Furthermore, aerial and ground sprays are underway to check the menace, he said.

DC Qureshi said the government is trying its level best to protect the crops.

More Stories From Pakistan

