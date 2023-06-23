DC reviews medical facilities at DHQ hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, reviewed medical facilities being provided to patients at the emergency department, and inquired patients about any complaints. He also talked to attendants about the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

The deputy commissioner instructed Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Dr. Abdul Sattar and Medical Superintendent Dr. Rana Ilyas to keep air-conditioners in working condition in all medical wards including the emergency wards of the hospital. He said sanitation should be carried out properly and hospital waste should be disposed of according to the rules.

Later, DC Adnan Mahmood, while addressing a meeting of the District Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee, said collection of medical waste from private hospitals and medical colleges, including specialised healthcare and Primary and secondary health hospitals, should be done according to the law.

Later, the deputy commissioner visited a cattle market, established for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on Eidul-Azha at Akbarabad Chowk Sialkot and reviewed the facilities being provided there, and checked the attendance of the staff.