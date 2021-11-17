UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Ongoing Development Work Of RHC,BHU

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:37 PM

DC reviews ongoing development work of RHC,BHU

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited ongoing schemes of Rural Health Centre Daulatpur, Basic Health Unit Shahpur Jahania, Drainage Disposals and Public schemes

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited ongoing schemes of Rural Health Centre Daulatpur, Basic Health Unit Shahpur Jahania, Drainage Disposals and Public schemes.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner went round its different wards and checked the record of figures of Measles Rubella preventive vaccination campaign, he also collected information about health facilities regarding visiting and admitted patients. DC instructed hospital administration to provide best treatment facilities to under treatment and visiting patients.

He said that he has received complaints about lack of health facilities. Following which the visit to the hospital was arranged to view the situation.

DC instructed hospital administration to improve the sanitation and cleanliness situation and other health facilities urgently.

DC ensured visiting patients that he had written a letter to higher authorities for supply of medicines and expressed hope that this issue would also resolve early.

Later DC visited the library established at Daulatpur town and inspected educational and other activities in progress. He also inspected drainage disposals and other public health schemes under progress at Daulatpur Town and Shahpur Jahania. On the occasion he directed officials concerned to complete the schemes in stipulated time using standard material.

Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Hafiz Zeeshan, officials of the Public Health Department and others were also present on the occasion.

