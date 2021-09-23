DC reviews performance of various departments

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad paid a detailed visit to various departments in the city and checked the performance by inspecting process of service.

He visited Land Record Centers, Parking Plaza site, Parveen Shakir Complex, Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony, Surface Water Treatment Project, water supply station WASA and Fruits & Vegetable Market Sadhar. Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool, AC City Sahibzada Mohammad Yousuf, AC Mohammad Haidar, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, MD WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Usman and other concerned officers also accompanied him.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the site of parking Plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar and took briefing about latest position of the project. He said that construction of parking plazas was imperative for solution of parking problems in the city, therefore, this project would be completed through public private partnership as early as possible.

He also went to Land Record Centers of Tehsil City & Tehsil Sadar and checked attendance of the staff, implementation on corona SOPs.

He also asked the applicants about performance of the centers and directed the center incharges their performance as it would be checked regularly.

He also urged to ensure proper seating arrangements and supply of drinking water to the applicants visiting the land record center.

Later, the DC paid a detailed visit to Parveen Shakir Complex and checked cleanliness situation there. He directed to increase facilities for women for various social functions.

He also visited Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony and checked medical facilities provided to the patients at Outdoor Patients Department (OPD).

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner monitored the auction of potato, vegetables and fruits in Sabzi Mandi Sadhar and directed the market committee to ensure a close watch the auction process and keep its records updated.

He also visited surface water treatment project of WASA at Novelty Bridge and issued necessary instructions to the authorities for its in-time completion.