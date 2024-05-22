Ban On Transfer/posting, Leaves Of Excise Dept Staff To Achieve Tax Collection Target
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Senior Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sindh Sharjeel Memon has imposed a complete ban on all kinds of leaves and transfers/postings of officers/officials of the Excise and Taxation department to achieve the target of tax collection.
According to an order issued here the other day, in order to achieve the tax collection target set by the Sindh government, a complete ban was imposed on all kinds of leaves and transfers/postings of the officers/officials of the department with immediate effect.
In light of the directions of the Senior Minister, it was also decided that all offices of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department will remain open for 7 days a week till 30th June 2024, throughout the province and all officers and staff have been directed to be present in the office on duty to facilitate the public and ensure smooth functioning of the department, a circular stated.
