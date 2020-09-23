UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Progress Of Polio Teams In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

DC reviews progress of polio teams in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan on Wednesday paid visit to union council Koto to monitor the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

During the visit, field teams were randomly inspected and directed the concerned officials to provide all assistance to the polio teams to conveniently achieve the target by administering polio drops to each child aged below five years.

The DC was informed that few refusal cases were also covered successfully. He directed the DHO to take action against those workers who failed to perform duty and submit compliance report in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner lauded the polio workers for approaching door to door to administer polio drops to each child and eliminate the deadly virus from the area.

