DC seeks fresh plan to improve service delivery on CS orders

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy commissioner Salman Khan Thursday ordered district government officials and chief officers of local government to come up with a fresh plan to improve service delivery as per orders of Chief Secretary Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting, DC apprised officials of the recent orders from Punjab chief secretary seeking immediate official action to cover the uncovered manholes, repair faulty street lights, measures to ensure safety of school children while crossing roads, renovation of parks and cross-sections, keeping sewerage system operational, and action against owners of smoke emitting vehicles.

DC ordered officials to chalk out a fresh plan with operational details to resolve public problems without any delay.

He ordered to set up counters at union council level to provide fertilizers to farmers and also sought deployment of staff to ensure cleanliness of bus stands and all public health facilities.