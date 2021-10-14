UrduPoint.com

DC Sibi Lauds Efforts Of Balochistan Red Crescent For Helping Affected People

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Thursday said that the spirit of service to the people is very effective during any emergency and natural calamities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Thursday said that the spirit of service to the people is very effective during any emergency and natural calamities.

He said the timely delivery of relief goods to the affected people in global epidemic and recently earthquake hit areas including Harnai under Balochistan Red Crescent was commendable.

He expressed these views while presiding over an introductory meeting of the Red Crescent Society in Sibi.

Assistant Commissioner Sibi, Sana Majabeen Umrani, SDPO, Khursheed Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sibi Waheed Shareef Umran, Xen B&R Habib-ur-Rehman, Xen Irrigation Zahir Mengal, Deputy DHO Dr.

Qadir Haroon, Deputy CEO Anwar Lashari and heads of all departments were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that the number of volunteers should be increased throughout the district and directed to enhance the scope of relief activities for interest of the victims in the area.

He said that many villages in Sibi district were affected by monsoon rains and hundreds of mud houses were damaged for which steps should be taken to improve the performance of his organization for welfare of the victims.

The district administration will continue its full cooperation and support in this regard, he added.

