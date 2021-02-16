UrduPoint.com
DC, SSP Visit Polling Stations, Express Satisfaction Over Smooth Polling Process In Jam Nawaz Ali

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

DC, SSP visit polling stations, express satisfaction over smooth polling process in Jam Nawaz Ali

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Imran-ul-Hassan Khwaja and SSP Usman Ghani Siddiqui on Tuesday visited polling stations during by-election in PS-43 Jam Nawaz Ali and reviewed polling process.

According to a handout, Deputy Commissioner talking to the media said that the district administration had already completed arrangements for elections while availability of required facilities were ensured at each polling station.

He said that the Election Commission was conducting the voting process smoothly while district administration was also providing every possible help in this regard.

The DC further said that security arrangements were satisfactory and polling staff was alert at each polling station while services of Rangers were also hired to thwart any untoward incident during polling.

Sindh Assembly's constituency P.S 43 was vacant due to the death of PPP MPA Jam Madad Ali where PTI candidate Mushtaq Junejo and PPP candidate Jam Shabir and five other candidates were contesting the by election.

In PS-43 Sanghar-3, total number of registered voters is 157210, of them 88034 male and 69196 female voters could elect their representative.

According to the security plan, 1679 police personnel including 98 lady police cops were deployed to maintain law and order.

The Standard Operating Procedures are being strictly implemented during polling to contain spread of COVID-19.

