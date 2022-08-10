DC supervises rain water drainage work in city

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, rainwater drainage continued throughout the city and for this purpose pumping stations were kept operational on electricity as well as electric generators

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, rainwater drainage continued throughout the city and for this purpose pumping stations were kept operational on electricity as well as electric generators.

The staff of the Revenue Department and Municipalities have been engaged in the drainage work after the rain stopped.

The process of draining rainwater through dewatering machines from the main highways of the city is continuing on fast track to save the citizens from suffering.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro personally monitored the drainage work in different areas of the city.