DC Surprise Visit To Government Boys Degree College Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza paid a surprise visit to Government Boys Degree College Attock on Tuesday, Principal Prof Majid Waheed Bhatti briefed him about educational activities and other administrative matters in the college and reviewed the sports activities.

The DC directed the principal to bring the computer lab into functional condition as soon as possible.

He said the computer lab should be made functional in all schools and colleges across the district, if any lab is not functional during the visit, strict legal action will be taken against the principal concerned.

The DC encouraged the special person on duty in the degree college and invited him to come to his office and said the head of the department should make special arrangements for the welfare and convenience of disabled persons throughout the district.

