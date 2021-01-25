DC suspends medical officer during health centre visit

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari paid a surprise visit to government schools and hospitals in rural areas -- Bajwat, Gondal, Kobby Chak and Marakiwal-- of Sialkot tehsil.

He suspended Medical Officer Dr Ali Shan due to his absence from duty at Gondal Primary Health Centre and also issued show-cause notices to the headmaster of Government Boys High school Gondal including a teacher for poor sanitation and not following anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The DC checked the attendance of the government officials and employees during visits to schools, colleges and medical centers.

Later, the DC visited Government High School Sadhara Khurd and announced issuing a certificate of appreciation to Headmistress Azma Shafi for the excellent arrangements and satisfactory condition of cleanliness at the examination centre.

Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the quality and pace of construction work on ongoing projects in the villages of Sialkot tehsil.

He inspected the repair work on Saidpur and Gondal Road and directed the local authorities of the Highways Department present on the spot to construct more bridges for draining of water.

