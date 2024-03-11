Open Menu

DC Tharparkar Directs To Take Action Against Profiteers During Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 01:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Price Control Committee Tharparkar at Mithi has issued the official price list of essential food items to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramazan.

He also directed the concerned and market committee officials to ensure sale of essential goods at the prescribed government rates and action against traders charging excessive prices.

