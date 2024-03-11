DC Tharparkar Directs To Take Action Against Profiteers During Ramazan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 01:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Price Control Committee Tharparkar at Mithi has issued the official price list of essential food items to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramazan.
He also directed the concerned and market committee officials to ensure sale of essential goods at the prescribed government rates and action against traders charging excessive prices.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inter colleges science, art exhibition held2 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM has zero-tolerance policy towards violence against Women: Uzma Bukhari2 minutes ago
-
CDA allots 157 govt residences2 minutes ago
-
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail officials tell court10 minutes ago
-
Fishermen bodies recovered12 minutes ago
-
Road mishap claims one life in Lahore22 minutes ago
-
Shah Alla Ditta caves preservation work underway32 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Education Unit launches drive against 'encroachment'32 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of health deptt; seeks details of Sehat card32 minutes ago
-
Students escape unhurt after school van catches fire in Jhelum52 minutes ago
-
Sehat card services fully restored: CE52 minutes ago
-
President Asif Zardari presented guard of honour1 hour ago