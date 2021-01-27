UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC To Inaugurate Free Medical Camp On Jan 29

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:19 PM

DC to inaugurate free medical camp on Jan 29

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro will inaugurate a free medical camp organized by a social organization, Bhai Khan Welfare Association on Friday (January 29) at city's Bhai Khan Incline area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro will inaugurate a free medical camp organized by a social organization, Bhai Khan Welfare Association on Friday (January 29) at city's Bhai Khan Incline area.

According to a statement, in the medical camp specialist doctors would be available to provide free medicines and consultation to the patients. Eminent ENT Surgeon Dr. Mohammad Arif Khan will examine the patients and would provide medical consultation to the patients while free of cost medicines will also be provided to them.

Related Topics

January (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,939 new COVID-19 cases, 4,536 reco ..

6 minutes ago

UAE supports GCC’s joint efforts to prioritise e ..

20 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Khulood Al Zaabi nominated to officiate ..

20 minutes ago

Three years of achievements since the introduction ..

20 minutes ago

Cases registered against owners of 2 brick kilns

1 minute ago

Condolence reference held for Journalist

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.