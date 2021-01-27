DC to inaugurate free medical camp on Jan 29

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro will inaugurate a free medical camp organized by a social organization, Bhai Khan Welfare Association on Friday (January 29) at city's Bhai Khan Incline area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro will inaugurate a free medical camp organized by a social organization, Bhai Khan Welfare Association on Friday (January 29) at city's Bhai Khan Incline area.

According to a statement, in the medical camp specialist doctors would be available to provide free medicines and consultation to the patients. Eminent ENT Surgeon Dr. Mohammad Arif Khan will examine the patients and would provide medical consultation to the patients while free of cost medicines will also be provided to them.