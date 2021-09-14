DC urges to complete School construction in time

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, taking notice of the media reports about delay in School Construction work, visited Government Primary School (Main Sindhi) here on Tuesday

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, taking notice of the media reports about delay in School Construction work, visited Government Primary School (Main Sindhi) here on Tuesday.

Executive Engineer education and Works Manzoor Amed Saamtio, AEN Abid Lashari and other relevant officers were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion DC said that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction work of the School building.

He warned that no delay and laxity will be tolerated by the contractor.

He directed the Executive Engineer of Education and Works department to complete remaining construction work in stipulated time to facilitate the children to the fullest.

Executive Engineer Works and Services Manzoor Ahmed Saamtiyo told DC that for the reconstruction of the school building about 9.5 million Rupees was earmarked out of which 3.9 million Rupees were paid last year.

He said that due to unavailability of funds for construction, work was being delayed, however, he assured it would be completed through M&R in the ongoing fiscal year.