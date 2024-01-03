DC visits Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Wednesday visited the Allama Iqbal Teaching

Hospital, Khawaja Safdar Road and inspected the ongoing work under the Punjab Intermediate

Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP).

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi was also with him

while Xen Building Muhammed Kashif, City Manager PICIIP Ali Khan and MS Dr Rana Muhammad

Ilyas gave a briefing.

DC Zulqarnain said timely completion of the Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and projects were a

priority of the district administration and for this purpose, monitoring would be done

on a daily basis.

XEN Buildings Muhammad Kashif said that the revamping project of the Allama Iqbal Teaching

Hospital had been started at a cost of 390 million so far 65% of the work had been completed.

The deputy commissioner was informed that the revamping of the hospital admin, general OPD,

Gynecology OPD, four operation theaters, gynecology, ENT and surgical wards was in progress.

The flyover project was under way while three parks had been handed over to the

municipal corporation after its renovation, he added.