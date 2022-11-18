UrduPoint.com

DC Visits ALP Training Session Of Primary School Teachers

Published November 18, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Torghar, Anwar Zaib Khan on Friday visited Homework Assignment and Assessment Techniques training session of the Alternative Learning Program (ALP) of Primary school teachers is underway in Town Municipal Hall Torghar.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner was briefed about the aims and objectives of the training session and newly established centers of Alternative Learning Training Programs.

He was told that 21 primary schools and 12 middle schools have been established under the program. He was told that so far 400 girl students have passed middle grade from these schools.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of made for the facilitation of students under the program and hoped that it would promote education in Torghar and its far-flung areas.

