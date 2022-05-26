DC visits BHU, Dhama Syeda, to inspect anti-polio vaccination

Deputy Commissioner(DC)Tahir Farooq Thursday paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU), Dhama Syedan and inspected facilities provided to the people at the unit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC)Tahir Farooq Thursday paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU), Dhama Syedan and inspected facilities provided to the people at the unit.

According to a handout issued here, the DC checked the availability of medicines and the condition of medical equipment installed in the unit.

He interacted with the parents who came for the vaccination of their children against Polio and said that the Primary purpose of his visit was to check the performance of Polio teams and restore the people's confidence so that they could protect their children from this crippling virus by getting them vaccinated without fear or danger.

Tahir also checked the attendance register of the staff and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements.

He directed the health officials to give special attention to Polio refusal access and persuade their parents with arguments that the vaccine was not harmful.