DC visits catchment areas of River Sutlej

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Manzar Javed Ali has directed the officers concerned to ensure the fortification of protective dykes of River Sutlej well before flood season.

He issued directions to this effect during his visit to catchment areas of Sutlej river on Sunday. He also directed strict monitoring of spurs and proper de-silting of link canal and flood drains before monsoon season.

Earlier, the DC visited Head Ganda Singh, Sehraj, Talwara post, Keeker post, Nagar, Chanda Singhwala and Doop Sari and reviewed the water situation in Sutlej river.

Officers of irrigation department briefed the DC about water situation and protective dykes. They also briefed about the flood contingency plan.

Xen irrigation Mian Muhammad Adnan Zia, SDO Muhammad Qasimand other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.