UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Catchment Areas Of River Sutlej

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

DC visits catchment areas of River Sutlej

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Manzar Javed Ali has directed the officers concerned to ensure the fortification of protective dykes of River Sutlej well before flood season.

He issued directions to this effect during his visit to catchment areas of Sutlej river on Sunday. He also directed strict monitoring of spurs and proper de-silting of link canal and flood drains before monsoon season.

Earlier, the DC visited Head Ganda Singh, Sehraj, Talwara post, Keeker post, Nagar, Chanda Singhwala and Doop Sari and reviewed the water situation in Sutlej river.

Officers of irrigation department briefed the DC about water situation and protective dykes. They also briefed about the flood contingency plan.

Xen irrigation Mian Muhammad Adnan Zia, SDO Muhammad Qasimand other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Flood Water Visit Sari Kasur Sunday Post

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

12 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

13 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

14 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.