DC visits examination centers;102 mobiles recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao along with Controller Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad on Friday visited various examination centers set up for holding annual examination of Secondary school Certificate (SSC).

They visited centers in Naushehro Feroze and recovered mobile phones from 102 students appeared in three examination centers.

Meanwhile, a letter has been sent to the Director Secondary Schools Shaheed Benazirabad, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad for taking action against the external and internal of three centers.

District Education Officer (DEO) Naushehro Feroze and other concerned officers have been issued strict instructions to prevent cheating in the examination.