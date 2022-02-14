UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 05:14 PM

DC visits fruit, vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia directed the market committee officials to pay special attention towards demand and supply of commodities at vegetable and fruit markets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia directed the market committee officials to pay special attention towards demand and supply of commodities at vegetable and fruit markets.

During his visit to the local vegetable and fruit market here on Monday, he ordered to ensure the availability of sufficient quantity of standard vegetable and price lists on time.

He said the process of bidding should be completed in a transparent manner.

Chairman Market Committee Mian Safdar Kaliar and President Sabzi Mandi Shoaib Khan were also present.

The DC directed the officials of the market committee to maintain price stability.

He inspected various stalls and also checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.

He said that rates fixed on daily basis should be displayed at conspicuous places in shops.

>